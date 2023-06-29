SmartPath to MR 7700 Step into the future with confidence

With SmartPath you can convert your existing Ingenia system to the MR 7700 system. Experience breakthrough innovation in 3.0T of the Philips MR 7700 imaging system, enhanced with XP gradients and artificial intelligence (AI)*. SmartPath to MR 7700 enables you to boost your performance with innovative SmartWorkflow solutions that include touchless patient sensing technology and in-room guidance on patient set-up. Smart Speed allows you to speed up scan time nearly 3 times with no loss in image quality ¹. Your SmartPath conversion also gives access to the latest scanning techniques for confident diagnosis. The SmartPath to MR 7700 provides high accuracy, power, and endurance to support confident diagnosis for every patient, provide the highest quality diffusion imaging and advanced neuroscience. Extend your scanning capabilities with a fully integrated multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy solution to explore new clinical pathways without sacrificing clinical imaging workflow or wide-bore patient comfort.