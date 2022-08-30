Terimleri ara

Dynamic care demands dynamic solutions

Dynamic care video

Philips Acute Patient Management solutions can help care teams know more all along the care pathway.

Philips Acute Patient Management solutions aim to keep care teams working at their best and patients in the best settings for their needs


More complex patient populations mean care is increasingly more dynamic. It also means that having the right insights at the right time is more important than ever.

See how secure and scalable acute patient monitoring systems, clinically focused workflows and advanced interoperability deliver predictive insights to all points of care, keeping critical care with the patient throughout their journey.

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

