Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Rennes (CHU Rennes) includes four sites and more than 1,800 beds. It is one of the top 10 hospitals in France and a reference center in cardiac and vascular surgery, transplantation, next to other specialisms such as neurosurgery, neuroradiology and robotics. CHU Rennes has around 200 professionals involved in more than 1,700 research projects shared among 14 research units.