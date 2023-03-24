Search terms

Philips technology partnerships

Bringing together expertise across the industry

As champions of true vendor-neutral interoperability, Philips embraces a spirit of collaboration and adaptability. We work with other vendors to create unified solutions that can unlock advanced workflows and move toward a smarter healing environment.

Talk to an expert
Talk to an expert
Doctor operating monitor

Benefits of unified solutions based on vendor–to–vendor interoperability

Choose to use the technology you prefer and manage devices across vendors with ease.

Connect to the steady stream of breakthrough technology innovations at speed and scale – regardless of the manufacturer.

Enable technology to transform care process into an efficient and seamless experience, from hospital to home.

Philips technology partnerships at a glance

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Sitemiz Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome veya Firefox'un en son sürümüyle en iyi şekilde görüntülenebilir.