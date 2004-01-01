Sannodai Hospital radiologists had been very satisfied with their Ingenia 3.0T with Compressed SENSE, however after acquiring SmartPath to Elition X they have demonstrated improved image quality and even higher speeds in imaging studies throughout the body, according to Dr. Makuuchi.

“Generally, we were impressed by seeing that images are very sharp and have higher SNR than we used to get with our Ingenia 3.0T system,” he notes. “We were delighted to see that high image quality can be obtained in a short time thanks to the Elition with its powerful

gradients. Some high resolution examinations that were not possible before dueto their longer scan time, are now routinely performed with the upgraded system.”

An example of increased imaging speed is in knee studies. “There is a definite scan time reduction for T2* mFFE and proton density TSE – both of these sequences benefit from much shorter repetition times,” he reports.

