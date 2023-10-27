Terimleri ara

October 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story

Increased diagnostic confidence with AI MR software at Kumamoto Chuo Hospital

Kumamoto chuo hospital thumb

Considerably improving image quality and speed

At Kumamoto Chuo Hospital in Japan the AI based SmartSpeed MR software is used to increase image quality and shorten exam times. The hospital has set a new standard by integrating SmartSpeed into every exam they perform.

The clinical advantages of SmartSpeed are very difficult to sum up in a few words, but to be more specific, it can be used in the diagnosis of breast cancer to show the development of the breast duct in great detail.”

Dr. Kazuhiro Katahira

Diagnostic radiologist, Kumamoto Chuo Hospital

Mermaid Beach Radiology

Making a difference with fast, powerful technology

 

MRT-Praxis Potsdam discovered that shorter scan times and exceptional detail means faster, more confident diagnoses, across all anatomies.

