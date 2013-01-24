Anasayfa
Radiology provides physicians with conclusive diagnostic images. But for children, undergoing an exam can be a stressful experience. Our Pediatric Coaching program is a holistic solution designed to help de-stress the patient and parent experience for children undergoing a diagnostic imaging procedure and is the latest addition to Philips’ Ambient Experience solutions.
Empowering children with a positive healthcare experience 

Using gamification and buddy system techniques to prepare children and their parents beforehand, our new solution helps guide children through the MRI procedure to significantly enhance the patient experience. This can help increase the likelihood of first-time-right imaging as well as to reassure parents and empower the child with a positive care experience. 

 

Initially, Pediatric Coaching will provide support to children in their
MRI journey. This will be extended with the support for children during other diagnostic imaging exams, including CT.

Preparing children in a playful way

In the Scan Buddy mobile app, the child playfully learns about the MRI procedure at home with help from the Ollie and friends characters. In the interactive game, the child will help Ollie undergo an MRI scan and learn the importance of lying still for a good picture. Also, kids can explore the MRI scanner themselves at home with Augmented Reality. 

 

At the hospital, the child meets up with Ollie and friends and a child life specialist at the KittenScanner in the waiting room. Letting children play with the miniature scanner allows them to discover how a scanner works. This can positively distract them from their fears and can help them feel more in control of the situation. 

 

And when it's time to have the scan, the child can again be accompanied into the bore of the scanner by Ollie and friends, with images projected using Ambient Experience In-Bore Connect technology (sold separately). The character’s familiar face and voice guides them throughout the examination.
Quality images are best acquired with receptive, relaxed patients. Yet a child’s fear can challenge that goal. The KittenScanner (a small scale scanner) is designed to reduce fear and playfully educate children about the scanning process.

We know how kids feel. A visit to the hospital can be overwhelming. Undergoing an examination without Mom or Dad nearby is scary. Given an opportunity to understand what’s happening, they find the experience easier. Their naturally inquisitive minds are reassured when they can “try it out” with the KittenScanner.
Educational approach adds an element of fun


Children are encouraged to explore the scanning concept by learning from a small scale version of a scanner. The KittenScanner can be used to describe the MRI and CT process. As the child scans a toy, a display tells how a scanner works and why the exam is needed. The “insides” of the toy are seen on the screen, clarifying the scanner’s purpose. As children play with the KittenScanner, attention is focused on learning and having fun, so they are less likely to worry about the upcoming procedure.

By reducing fear, your pediatric patients can more calmly undergo the exam. Calmer patients also tend to be more compliant and less active. The KittenScanner is a useful addition to your Ambient Experience environment. It makes a serious occasion less scary for your youngest patients.
The Pediatric Coaching program supports first-time-right successful scans of the vulnerable 4 to 8 years age group, using the least amount of sedatives necessary. This also helps to reassure parents and can empower the child with a positive healthcare experience.
    Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

