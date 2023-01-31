The future of imaging: moving from on-premise to SaaS in Healthcare IT enterprises

By Philips ∙ July 31 2025 ∙ 10 min read
As the digital transformation of healthcare accelerates, more providers are shifting from traditional on-premise imaging systems to cloud-based SaaS (Software as a Service) platforms. This move promises greater scalability, improved collaboration, and long-term cost savings. But it also brings critical considerations around data privacy, cybersecurity, and integration. Understanding the pros and cons of SaaS in healthcare imaging is essential for IT leaders and clinicians navigating this shift in enterprise infrastructure.
The healthcare industry has long operated under some of the strictest compliance regulations, such as regulations aimed at safeguarding sensitive patient data. SaaS and cloud-based solutions are designed to comply with applicable healthcare regulations such as HIPAA, GDPR and relevant standards as ISO, ensuring robust data protection and seamless compliance with such healthcare regulations. Historically, these regulations led to a preference for on-premises data storage, based on the belief that it offered greater control and more immediate access during critical situations. As a result, healthcare remains one of the most cautious sectors when it comes to cloud adoption with only 47% of sensitive data stored in the cloud, compared to 61% across other industries [1].
However, the landscape is rapidly changing. The sector is undergoing a profound digital transformation, with cloud-based SaaS solutions playing a pivotal role. These technologies are reshaping healthcare IT infrastructure, particularly in areas like medical imaging offering scalable, secure, and accessible platforms that align with modern healthcare needs, with the end results of improving patient outcomes.
“A cloud-based solution is now recognized as a modern approach for scalable, secure, and integrated medical imaging, supporting features such as workflow efficiency, remote access, and seamless integration with services.“
This shift is not just about technology or deciding to move to new healthcare software: it’s about addressing a looming global challenge. With a projected shortage of 11 million healthcare workers by 2030 [2], the need for smarter, more efficient systems has never been greater. For example, a healthcare network operating across multiple sites often faces challenges in coordinating imaging and report sharing. Implementing cloud-based solutions can improve collaboration, efficiency, and operational flexibility across different facilities.
This, in addition to the external workforce challenges year, such as hiring difficulties and talent shortages, requires investment in retention and engagement strategies in the long run. SaaS solutions enable healthcare providers to do more with less, automating workflows, creating an enterprise-wide environment ready to scale as needed, improving collaboration, and ultimately enhancing patient care. Advanced workflow tools play a crucial role in streamlining operations, automating processes, and facilitating collaboration across healthcare teams.
SaaS solutions significantly improve workflow efficiency by streamlining processes, reducing manual intervention, and enabling faster, more coordinated care delivery.
As healthcare providers shift away from traditional on-premises imaging systems, cloud-based healthcare SaaS platforms offer compelling advantages such scalability, improved collaboration, and long-term cost savings. However, adopting cloud imaging also presents challenges around data privacy, cybersecurity, and integration. Robust integration capabilities are essential for ensuring seamless interoperability with existing healthcare information systems such as RIS, HIS, and EMR, and for compliance with standards like HL7, XDS, and MWL/MPPS. This article explores the benefits of moving to cloud-based imaging, particularly in healthcare, and highlights the factors IT leaders must consider in this transition.
48% of European healthcare providers are investing in cloud infrastructure and platforms as part of their cybersecurity and digital trust strategy [3].
The move to cloud infrastructure and platforms is mainly driven by the need to support modern digital healthcare solutions, such as telehealth, electronic health records (EHRs), and AI-powered analytics, or AI - powered tools healthcare SaaS that can enhance clinical documentation efficiency, while managing rising data volumes, staff shortages, and sustainability goals. Cloud computing landscape offers a range of deployment models, each tailored to suit different organizational needs, strategies, and resources. From fully managed SaaS solutions to hybrid models that combine on-premises infrastructure with cloud components, healthcare organizations can choose the approach that best fits their operational objectives. For those seeking a gradual transition, hybrid models can offer a balance of cloud benefits while maintaining continuity through local infrastructure. In contrast, fully cloud-based SaaS solutions shift IT responsibilities to the vendor, offering a seamless approach that reduces operational overhead.
This known term – SaaS or Software as a Service - refers to cloud-hosted software applications that are accessed via the internet rather than installed locally on servers or individual devices. These solutions are often subscription-based, allowing healthcare providers to use advanced digital tools without the need for heavy upfront investments in infrastructure.
“The move to SaaS in healthcare IT is more than a technology shift; it’s a strategic transformation“
which can include different deployment types. A hybrid deployment typically involves managing on-premises infrastructure alongside cloud-based services, allowing organizations to maintain control while gradually scaling to full cloud adoption. A cloud-based system supports secure data storage, sharing, and collaboration across healthcare departments, enabling scalable and cost-efficient workflows. SaaS solutions are designed to integrate with existing systems, ensuring interoperability and a smooth transition from legacy infrastructure. For example, a radiology department may decide to store older studies to cloud storage and keep more recent ones on-prem to enable faster access for the day-to-day work they do. A radiology information system can further streamline workflow management and integrate with PACS in cloud-based environments, enhancing efficiency and collaboration.
In contrast, fully managed cloud services offer a single point of accountability, with vendors handling hardware, software, upgrades, scalability, and security. SaaS can help reduce operational costs and staffing needs for healthcare organizations and this approach guarantees software functionality, performance, capacity management, and data security without burdening healthcare organizations with the complexities of maintaining physical infrastructure reducing also administrative burdens for providers.
The rapid evolution of medical imaging technology and the exponential growth in imaging data have made traditional on-premises systems increasingly unsustainable for modern healthcare organizations. As imaging modalities become more advanced and the volume of diagnostic images surges, healthcare providers face mounting pressure to ensure seamless access, storage, and sharing of critical patient information across their networks. Cloud technology offers a transformative solution by providing scalable storage and robust performance that adapts to fluctuating imaging volumes without the need for constant hardware upgrades. Cloud-based PACS systems enable healthcare facilities to manage and access medical imaging data in real time, supporting everything from radiology departments to imaging centers and referring physicians. This flexibility is essential for healthcare facilities seeking to streamline workflows, enhance diagnostic accuracy, and improve patient outcomes.
Moreover, cloud-based solutions facilitate seamless integration with electronic medical records and other systems, enabling healthcare professionals to collaborate efficiently across multiple locations. The ability to leverage advanced analytics and predictive tools within a cloud environment empowers providers to make data-driven decisions, optimize imaging processes, and deliver enhanced patient care. With the healthcare industry facing unprecedented challenges, from workforce shortages to rising operational costs.
“Embracing cloud technology is no longer optional. It is a strategic imperative for healthcare organizations aiming to stay competitive, compliant, and responsive to the evolving needs of modern patient care.“
The growing size of images and complexity of diagnostic studies have made image management a constant challenge, often requiring ongoing hardware investment. As Enterprise Imaging continues to evolve, Cloud is increasing its performance significantly in managing and accessing images as well as data across radiology, cardiology, pathology, orthopedics, ophthalmology and others, which represent different imaging modalities supported by modern enterprise imaging platforms. A cloud PACS system provides scalable, cost-effective management of medical images and supports seamless integration with EMRs/EHRs, enhancing workflow and digital transformation in healthcare institutions. Cloud-based enterprise imaging solutions offer scalable storage to accommodate growing imaging data volumes efficiently.
“The healthcare cloud computing market was valued at $39.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $89.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% [7].“
One of the key pushes to embrace the Cloud is the scalability of the model. Just comparing costs is not enough: the key is to understand the total value created. Cloud elasticity enables providers to automatically scale resources in real-time, making sure to have seamless performance and minimizing the risk of system downtime. Since this is managed by the vendor, cloud elasticity can help to handle fluctuating workloads, providing reliable scalability and optimal efficiency. Cloud technology underpins these advancements by enabling real-time data access, interoperability, and integration with advanced analytics tools. Cloud-based systems also facilitate the storage, sharing, and remote access of medical images across different locations and devices, supporting seamless collaboration and interoperability.
This feature is key for handling the growing demand for medical imaging without requiring constant hardware investment. This means that as demand for diagnostic imaging rises - whether from an increased patient load or new imaging technologies - the system adapts without costly downtime or infrastructure upgrades.
“56% of healthcare leaders [4] are willing to use digital health technology solutions to reduce the impact of workforce shortage. They are looking for AI-supported automation to optimize care delivery and operational efficiency.“
This is needed to address workforce shortages. In a world where medical imaging volumes are skyrocketing, traditional on-premises solutions simply can’t keep up. Cloud models can help with faster collaboration across departments and even between institutions. Cloud-based imaging solutions also enable streamlined workflows by simplifying the sharing and management of imaging studies across departments, improving efficiency, and reducing operational costs. Sharing medical images through cloud-based systems is essential for real-time collaboration among medical professionals, enhancing interoperability and workflow efficiency. A recent study conducted by Deloitte, shared that more than 70% of global health system leaders expect their organizations’ productivity to increase in 2025 [5].
Cloud-based systems facilitate real-time access to imaging data from any location, promoting collaborative efforts among healthcare professionals, even remote. Unlike on-premises solutions, which require complex VPN configurations maintenance responsibility for remote access, including VPN Server, VPN licensing (per user per year) and User management and troubleshooting, with a cloud solution users access the system securely via a web browser where no per-user infra setup access is managed centrally. This accessibility is crucial for multidisciplinary teams working together to provide comprehensive patient care, and optimized cloud delivery reduces image loading times. These platforms facilitate seamless collaboration among multidisciplinary teams, allowing for real-time data sharing and improved patient care.
“Cloud technology enhances radiology services by supporting comprehensive imaging, reporting, and workflow improvements across multiple sites.“
Integrated AI tools within cloud environments further optimize workflows by automating repetitive tasks like segmentation and contouring - saving radiologists hours of manual work. As interoperability improves, these platforms also ensure faster report generation, streamlined patient access to results, and fewer data silos.
“Financial Pressure still remains a concern with median hospital operating margins remain negative throughout 2023 (-0.7%, down from 2% in 2021) through constrained revenues and inflation [6].“
SaaS models reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for healthcare organizations, which is especially valuable given financial constraints. The pay-as-you-go cloud model turns large capital expenditures into manageable operational costs, offering more flexibility as clinical needs evolve. Cloud-based solutions enable healthcare organizations to scale without the heavy financial burden of on-premises infrastructure. Cloud-based SaaS solutions also help reduce costs by streamlining data migration, simplifying system integration, and minimizing the need for expensive on-premises infrastructure. A recent study found that 67% of healthcare organizations are prioritizing SaaS solutions in their purchasing decisions specifically to reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) [6]. The ability to scale infrastructure without large capital investments is a game-changer, especially for hospitals and smaller healthcare providers struggling with tight budgets.
“About 78% of healthcare leaders indicate that enhancing cybersecurity is a priority this year [7].“
Securing on prem RIS/PACS is critical but labor-intensive and expensive. On-premises security costs scale with institution size, requiring more IT personnel, infrastructure, and compliance investment. Keeping software and security protocols updated to protect against vulnerabilities (e.g., Windows updates, RIS/PACS software patches) requires regular system patching & updates, strict penetration testing & security audits that often require third-party consultants and off-premises backups (often costly) to recover data in case of cyberattacks, hardware failures, or natural disasters. Cloud-based solutions proactively address security vulnerabilities by implementing advanced encryption, access controls, and continuous monitoring to protect sensitive patient information. Secure access to medical images and patient data from anywhere is a key benefit of cloud-based PACS solutions, supporting collaboration, operational efficiency, and patient privacy. SaaS models can offer simplified security management by offering robust, centralized security features, including regular updates and regulatory compliance with industry standards such as HIPAA, GDPR, and ISO/IEC-27000 series.
The shift to cloud-based enterprise imaging is reshaping the future of healthcare, offering unprecedented opportunities for efficiency, collaboration, and patient-centered care. By embracing cloud PACS and SaaS solutions, healthcare organizations can overcome the limitations of traditional systems, streamline imaging workflows, and enhance diagnostic accuracy across their networks. Key takeaways for healthcare leaders include the importance of scalable storage, seamless integration with electronic medical records, and robust security measures to protect patient data. Cloud-based solutions not only reduce operational costs but also enable advanced analytics and predictive tools that support better clinical decision-making and improved patient outcomes.
Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions. Results in other cases may vary.
The use of cloud services can be subject to local laws and regulations. HealthSuite Imaging may not be available in all regions. Please consult your local Philips representative for more details.
