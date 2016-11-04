Terimleri ara

EuroEcho Imaging 2024 

11-13 December, 2024,
Berlin-Messe Hub 27

Join us at EuroEcho where we unite to protect the heart. Explore our extraordinary solutions including our new AI-enabled Transcend release in Echocardiography and our Informatics solutions including the improved Ultrasound Workspace, powered by AI.

Satellite symposium

State-of-the-Art AI Echo Toolbox for Valvular Heart Disease


Key opinion leaders will explore the impact of applying the newest AI tools to echo in TV interventions, best practice 3D ICE &TEE imaging as well as the current state-of-affairs of AI in VHD.

Speakers:

Prof. Rebecca T. Hahn

Dr. Nina Ajmone Marsan, MD

Leiden University Medical Center,
Leiden, Netherlands

Prof. Denisa Muraru, MD

Prof. Denisa Muraru, MD

Head of Heart Valve Clinic, Cardiologist/Echocardiographer, CV Imaging
University of Milano, San Luca Hospital and the Istituto Auxologico Italiano, Milan Italy

Presenters:

Dr. Julien Dreyfus

Dr. Julien Dreyfus, MD
Cardiologist
Cardiology Center North,  Paris Saint-Denis


Lecture: Fusion Imaging & Miniaturization within TV Interventions:  myth or reality?

Dr. Ludwig Weckbach

Dr. Ludwig Weckbach, MD

Cardiologist, Cardiovascular Physiologist and Pathophysiologist
Ludwig-Maximilian University Hospital  Munich

Lecture: 3D ICE & TEE Imaging:  partners or enemies?

Prof. Harald Kuehl

Prof. Harald Kuehl, MD

Chief of Cardiology
Clinic for Cardiology and Intensive Care, Munich Harlaching

Lecture: Role of AI in VHD, as we speak

Thursday, 12 December 2024

15:30-16:15

Room Brahms

Add to calendar

Ultrasound Practical Tutorials 

Valvular Heart Disease through a woman’s clinical lens:  Innovations in echo


Women clinicians in cardiology play a vital role in enhancing the field through diversity, advocacy, research, and mentorship:  leading to better patient care and improved health outcomes for all.  Join our practical tutorials with these outstanding women leaders and take part in the ongoing evolution and advancement of cardiovascular medicine.

All sessions will start with a Tips & Tricks live scanning acquisition and quantification on the ultrasound platform related to the specific tutorial topic*.

Presenters:

Dr. Laura Anna Leo

Dr. Laura Anna Leo, MD
Head of Cardiac Imaging
Institute Cardiac Center Ticino, Switzerland

Prof. Denisa Muraru

Prof. Denisa Muraru, MD

Head of Heart Valve Clinic, Cardiologist/Echocardiographer, CV Imaging
University of Milano, San Luca Hospital and the Istituto Auxologico Italiano, Milan Italy

Prof. Karima Addetia

Prof. Karima Addetia, MD

Associate Professor of Medicine, Multi-modality and structural image cardiologist
University of Chicago

Dr. Madalina Garbi

Dr. Madalina Garbi, MD

Consultant Cardiologist, Echocardiography and VHD specialtiy
Royal Papworth Hospital, UK

Dr. Soha Hekal

Dr. Soha Hekal, MD

Consulting Cardiologist
Mahalla Cardiac Center Aswan Heart Center Aswan, Egypt

Dr. Bushra Rana

Dr. Bushra Rana, MD

Consutling cardiologist: Clinical Lead for Non-invasive cardiology diagnostics
Imperial Healthcare NHS Trust and Cleveland Clinic London

Dr. Gabriella de Pasquale Meyer

Dr. Gabriella de Pasquale Meyer, MD

Cardiologist
Heart Center in the Park – Hirslanden group, Zurich

Dr. Hani Mahmoud-Elsayed

Dr. Hani Mahmoud-Elsayed, MD

Consultant Cardiologist,  Director of Echo lab and Investigation Center
Aswan Heart Center, Magdi Yacoub Foundation

Dr. Francesco F. Faletra

Dr. Francesco F. Faletra

Sr. Consulting Cardiologist and Sr. Consultant Imaging
IRCCS-ISMETT UPMC Palermo and Cardiac Center Ticino

Ultrasound Practical Tutorial Sessions

Wet-Lab Sessions

We’re pleased to bring you clinically-relevant, disease-specific, and educationally-meaningful AI-driven hands-on sessions led by recognized experts. Topics include: AVSD repair, Right Heart Academy, Left Heart Academy, Functional Single Ventricles and more! 

Space is limited – arrive early to Practical Tutorial room 1 to get a spot. See the complete list of sessions below and add them to your calendar. 

Featured Collections 

  • Ultrasound AI Solutions
    Ultrasound AI Solutions

    Philips AI-based ultrasound solutions integrate into everyday clinical workflows and are designed to make it easier and faster for clinicians to acquire, select, measure and report accurate results.

    Daha fazla bilgi

