Philips introduces computational pathology software for automated prostate and ovarian tumor detection at ECP 2018

Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Bilbao, Spain – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the latest release of TissueMark, which now supports region of interest detection for the majority of molecular testing and helps research labs improve the accuracy of tumor estimation. The new version, which will be showcased at the 30th European Congress of Pathology (ECP) 2018, from 8-12 September at Euskalduna Conference Centre, leverages deep learning AI to aid in prostate and ovarian tumor tissue identification.

Prostate cancer is the second deadliest cancer for men and ovarian cancer is the fifth deadliest for women. Given the severity of these two cancers, it is increasingly important that pathologists are equipped with the technology they need to further their research in these important areas. Innovative computational solutions can help pathologists improve efficiency in the research setting, which will ultimately help support precision medicine and enhance the speed and accuracy of diagnosis.

In addition to providing tumor sufficiency guidance for lung histology, lung cytology, colon and breast tissue samples in 60 seconds, the updated TissueMark software now provides this guidance to whole slide images (WSI) of adenocarcinoma prostate tissue and high-grade serous carcinoma ovarian tissue. With this update, TissueMark presents a comprehensive portfolio of AI-driven applications to address most critical primary tumors encountered for molecular research testing.