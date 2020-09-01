ClarifEye is an industry-first solution integrated on the Azurion platform. It combines imaging and augmented reality (AR) navigation in one system. To support precise planning and effective device guidance for accurate screw placement [1]. It also streamlines surgical workflow compared to conventional surgical navigation systems.
