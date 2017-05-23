Anasayfa
Philips - Ana sayfaya gitmek için buraya tıklayın

Terimleri ara

FlexMove for Allura systems More room to work in your hybrid OR/interventional suite.

FlexMove for Allura systems

More room to work in your hybrid OR/interventional suite.

Benzer ürünler bul

A high quality X-ray imaging system can provide critical support during hybrid surgery and endovascular procedures in the same room. But these fixed X-ray systems can also get in the way of staff and other equipment in a crowded room. FlexMove is the solution.

Bizimle iletişime geçin

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand