Anasayfa
Philips - Ana sayfaya gitmek için buraya tıklayın

Terimleri ara

IntelliSite Ultra Fast Scanner Digital pathology slide scanner

IntelliSite Ultra Fast Scanner

Digital pathology slide scanner

Benzer ürünler bul

This high throughput bright field slide scanner is designed to accommodate current histopathology needs for routine use in high volume labs and integrated pathology networks.

Bizimle iletişime geçin

Related products

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand