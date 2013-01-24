Seamlessly control compatible applications at table side in the sterile field with the enhanced touch screen module Pro. Access physiology, IVUS, hemodynamic measurements, interventional tools and all imaging parameters – to work quickly and decisively. Controlling these applications in the exam room can save time, reduce equipment clutter, and help you focus on the patient.
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Turkey (Istanbul)
Call: +90 216 636 1500
Philips Turkey (Ankara)
Call: +90 312 248 4000
Philips Turkey (Izmir)
Call: +90 232 498 2200
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Turkey
Call: 444 0 637