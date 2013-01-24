Interventional Hemodynamic system

Brings advanced hemodynamic measurements into the interventional lab to support clinical decision making. Users in the control room can perform hemodynamic analyses and display them in the exam room. Displaying all relevant physiologic waveforms and analyses supports you in making a real-time assessment of the patient’s condition during an intervention.
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Turkey (Istanbul)
Call: +90 216 636 1500
Philips Turkey (Ankara)
Call: +90 312 248 4000
Philips Turkey (Izmir)
Call: +90 232 498 2200
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Turkey
Call: 444 0 637
|Lead Surface ECG
|
|Comprehensive hemodynamic measurements and analysis
|
|Non-invasive blood pressure (NIBP)
|
|Pulse oximetry (SpO2)
|
|Four invasive blood pressure channels
|
|Body surface temperature
|
|Thermodilution Cardiac Output
|
|Fick Cardiac Output
|
|Respiration rate
|
|Capture and store hemodynamic waveforms and ECG’s
|
|Full disclosure (record, store all waveforms data for post case review and analysis)
|
|End of case reporting (hemodynamic measurements and calculations)
|
|Printing waveforms and hemodynamic analysis
|
|Storage of all patient data
|
|Integrated FFR (compatible with Philips and St. Jude)
|
|Main- and side stream EtCO2
|
|Procedure/event charting and data collection
|
|Hemo control from Touch Screen Module
|
|Patient demographics
|
|Connected to Monitor Ceiling Suspension or FlexVision
|