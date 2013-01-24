EP navigator facilitates intuitive 3D catheter image guidance during AF ablation procedures. It provides a detailed 3D image of anatomy, which can be precisely registered and overlaid onto 2D live fluoroscopy to support complex procedures.
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Turkey (Istanbul)
Call: +90 216 636 1500
Philips Turkey (Ankara)
Call: +90 312 248 4000
Philips Turkey (Izmir)
Call: +90 232 498 2200
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Turkey
Call: 444 0 637