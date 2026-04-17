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Stands and mounts
Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX FMS Accessories
Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX FMS Accessories
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX FMS Accessories
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about accessory options available for the Philips Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Multi Measurement Server (MMS).
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Technical support
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution
(359.65 KB)
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Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly for Vertical Orientation
Features
Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly for Vertical Orientation
GCX P/N: HP-0053-09 Kit Includes; Three small utility hooks and one large hook, for hanging patient leads; mounts to rear of FMS.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution
PDF
|
359.65 KB
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