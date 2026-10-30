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IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Philips BIS engine mount for IntelliVue MP40/50
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Philips BIS engine mount for IntelliVue MP40/50
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Philips BIS engine mount for IntelliVue MP40/50
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the type of mount available for mounting the BIS engine onto the Philips IntelliVue MP40/50 monitor.
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IntelliVue MP40/50 BIS Mounting Option
Features
IntelliVue MP40/50 BIS Mounting Option
M8040A Option C34: BIS engine mounting solution for IntelliVue MP40/50: blue adapter is included with BIS engine.
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