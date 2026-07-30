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Ultrasound
C6-2 Transducer
C6-2 Transducer
Broadband curved array transducer
Ultrasound
C6-2 Transducer
Broadband curved array transducer
Ultrasound
The C6-2 curved array transducer has 6 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range and offers high performance for OB/GYN, Fetal Echo, Abdominal and Interventional applications.
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Documentation
Brochure
EPIQ Elite Elevate Ob/Gyn brochure
(17.49 MB)
Flyers
Gynecology Solution flyer
(3.75 MB)
See all
Broadband technology
6 - 2 MHz frequency range
Curved array type
Clinical image gallery
Spleen in 2D using C6-2 transducer
Liver and Hepatic Veins in 2D using C6-2 transducer
OB ultrasound image shown with CPA using C6-2 transducer
Fetal ultrasound image shown using C6-2 transducer
Fetal ultrasound profile image shown using C6-2 transducer
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
Broadband
Number of elements
128
Frequency range
6 - 2 MHz
Array Type
Curved
Aperture
63.7 mm
Field of view
72°
Applications
General purpose abdominal (adult and pediatric, including vascular), obstetrical, gynecological, urology, and interventional applications
Biopsy capable
Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
No
Documentation
Brochure
EPIQ Elite Elevate Ob/Gyn brochure
PDF
|
17.49 MB
Disclaimer
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
Philips - C6-2 Broadband curved array transducer - Philips