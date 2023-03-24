Cloud HealthSuite Imaging

HealthSuite Imaging, the Philips radiology cloud service, is a liberating force in medical imaging IT. It releases healthcare organizations from technological, geographic and economic constraints by providing on-demand access to advanced software applications and tools.
Access medical images and your reading workspace from anywhere in the world without compromising security, efficiency or quality. Improve depth and accuracy of readings from a clinical perspective, accelerate time to diagnosis and therapy, and improve the outcomes and quality of life of patients.
Clinicians can collaborate through chat and screen-sharing, allowing them to easily access and share medical images across departments and facilities to get to a fast, precise interpretations of data.
Secure and scalable cloud-based archiving services designed to store large amounts of data over a long period of time.
Scale up and down effortlessly and manage operating costs with no downtime or customer management. Reduce capital investment and total cost of ownership with predictable, pay-as-you-go operating costs
exams stored and managed in the cloud by Philips
archived every second in all the Philips datacenters globally
available for mission critical applications
during the last 12 months using 11 secure data centers around the world
Seconds and minutes count in healthcare. Philips and Amazon Web Services have partnered to move data management to the cloud. This partnership will improve processing speed, stability, security, and mobility, while helping you leverage new machine learning and AI capabilities.
HealthSuite Imaging may not be available in all regions. Please consult your local Philips representative for more details.
